Enjoy the fair weather now; a cold, windy and wet day is in Omaha's forecast

Significant rain is likely on the way next week as part of a powerful storm that is forecast to move across the country.

The storm is expected to usher in windy weather and be followed by a drop in temperatures.

Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the storm is likely to arrive in the Omaha area midweek, probably Tuesday into Wednesday.

In the days before the storm arrives, highs in the 80s are forecast in Omaha; in the days after it moves out, the mercury is expected to peak in the 60s.

If the forecast bears out, a raw day is forecast Wednesday: cold, windy and wet.

Dergan said the system could bring widespread rain totals of an inch or so because it is expected to be strong enough to pull up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

"It could be pretty wet," he said. "We don't have any numbers, but we certainly could get a good soaking rain, and there will probably be some thunder with it."

Farther west, in the Nebraska Panhandle into Wyoming and Colorado, snow is possible where temperatures are lower.