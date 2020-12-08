Enjoy the nice weather Omaha: A storm is coming

Get out and enjoy the nice weather this week.
It’s coming to an end by Friday, when rain and a chance of snow are forecast.
Until then, mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to low 60s are expected in the Omaha area, according to the National Weather Service.
The region could approach record highs on Wednesday, said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the weather service. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 30s, while record highs are mostly in the 60s to low 70s.
Miller said a storm brewing in the Pacific Ocean is expected to sweep across the Plains at week’s end. It’s too early, he said, to say with any certainty how much precipitation it will bring or whether the moisture will fall as rain or snow. Forecasters will have a better idea midweek, once the storm makes landfall and matures, he said.
For now, there’s a chance that rain could start after midnight Thursday and lead to a wet day on Friday, according to the weather service. Areas farther north are more likely to get snow, according to AccuWeather, The World-Herald’s weather consultant.
Miller said the current models indicate that the storm will move fairly quickly. It might linger a bit Saturday morning but otherwise will be on its way out, he said. Lower temperatures will follow in its wake.
While the sun will return this weekend, highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be stuck in the upper 30s.
Any rain — or snow — will be welcome. All of eastern Nebraska and most of western Iowa are considered to be in moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Temperatures could begin climbing back above normal next week, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The center, which is the federal government’s long-term forecasting agency, says the odds favor warmer and drier than normal weather at least until the start of Christmas week.Planning for harsh winter weather
