Enjoy the nice weather Omaha: A storm is coming

Get out and enjoy the nice weather this week.

It’s coming to an end by Friday, when rain and a chance of snow are forecast.

Until then, mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to low 60s are expected in the Omaha area, according to the National Weather Service.

The region could approach record highs on Wednesday, said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the weather service. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 30s, while record highs are mostly in the 60s to low 70s.

Miller said a storm brewing in the Pacific Ocean is expected to sweep across the Plains at week’s end. It’s too early, he said, to say with any certainty how much precipitation it will bring or whether the moisture will fall as rain or snow. Forecasters will have a better idea midweek, once the storm makes landfall and matures, he said.

For now, there’s a chance that rain could start after midnight Thursday and lead to a wet day on Friday, according to the weather service. Areas farther north are more likely to get snow, according to AccuWeather, The World-Herald’s weather consultant.