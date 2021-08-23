Expect more stifling heat and humidity in Omaha on Tuesday

If you thought Monday was one of the most miserable days of the summer, you were right.

The heat index in Omaha exceeded 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, one of the hottest "feels like" temperatures of the year.

While the weather service doesn't track records, Iowa State University does, said Taylor Nicolaisen, weather service meteorologist.

According to Iowa State, Omaha's highest heat index reading this summer was 111 degrees, he said.

Omaha did set an evening record on Monday, he said. The heat index of 103 degrees at 8 p.m. Monday was the highest for that time of evening this late in the year, according to Iowa State.

"That's a lot of caveats, but it's still very hot," he said.

Expect more of the same on Tuesday, when heat indexes of 103 to 108 are possible in southeast Nebraska, he said.

Nicolaisen said Monday's sultry conditions snuck up on the weather service. Temperatures and humidity levels both were higher than expected, he said.

The good news is that rain is possible Wednesday into Sunday.