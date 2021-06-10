 Skip to main content
Extreme heat is in Omaha to stay, but Friday storm may bring some relief
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.

Bring out the sunscreen and the ice cream, Omaha. The above-average heat is likely to stick around for a while.

Thursday’s high of 96 degrees recorded by the National Weather Service in Valley didn’t beat the day’s record of 106 set in 1933, but with a heat index pushing 100, it was the hottest day so far this year.

Multiple counties, including Douglas and Sarpy, were put under a heat advisory Thursday afternoon that was set to expire at 8 p.m.

A storm expected to move into the metro area between 7 and 10 a.m. Friday may bring a brief bit of relief from the heat.

Starting as a storm complex in South Dakota and western Nebraska, the system brings to Omaha a chance of rain, lightning and wind gusts upward of 40 mph, said Dirk Petersen, a weather service meteorologist.

Rainfall will likely be in a quick burst followed by lighter rain, Petersen said.

Above-average temperatures are expected to continue in the area at least through Wednesday.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

