Far western Nebraska could get most snow in about 20 years; officials urge against travel

Officials are bracing for a March storm arriving Saturday that could bring snowfall totals to the western Panhandle not seen for about two decades.

Cliff Cole, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Platte, said snowfall may reach 18 inches or more in spots such as Chadron, Scottsbluff and Kimball, while the northwest Sand Hills area may see about 10 inches.

Cole said the foot and a half of snow expected on the western border of Nebraska would be the highest amount in roughly 20 years.

Precipitation is expected to start Saturday afternoon, and Cole advised people to be prepared by noon. The storm will be slow-moving and spread out over 12 to 24 hours — perhaps even longer, he said.

"Saturday night into Sunday, there will be some blowing snow. It'll be heavy, wet snow," Cole said. "That'll lead to significant drifting in some areas."

Eastern Nebraska is likely to be spared the snow, with 2 to 3 inches of rain expected from Saturday to Sunday night. Forecasters said snow is possible in the northeastern part of the state late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.