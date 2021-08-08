Fast, heavy rains cause street flooding, property damage in Omaha

Heavy rains in a short span of time caused street flooding in eastern Nebraska on Saturday night, especially in downtown Omaha.
"Most of the heaviest stuff fell over a pretty short period," said meteorologist Dirk Petersen of the National Weather Service in Valley. "The storms hit the western edge of Omaha about 8:40 (p.m.), and then they kept coming one after another. From 9 p.m. to 10:30 (p.m.) is when (the rain) really hit downtown Omaha."
10th & Jones downtown Omaha. Crazy flooding! Open the last pic. People were swimming in the elevator. @omaha_scanner @NWSOmaha pic.twitter.com/5GkFzmq2ej— Jessica Lowthorp ♡ (@Jessicaa_low414) August 8, 2021
Petersen said the heaviest rain, 5.10 inches, fell about 75 miles west of Omaha near David City in Butler County. The Millard Airport reported 2.39 inches of rain and Eppley Airfield recorded 2.02. Other significant rainfall occurred in Wahoo, 1.65 inches, and Plattsmouth, 1.67.
The Omaha Public Power District said that nearly 16,000 customers were without power Saturday night because of lightning strikes and downed tree limbs. About 2,300 customers remained without power at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Dozens of motorists were caught in street flooding in Omaha. By Sunday morning, a World-Herald photographer said it was possible to see how parked vehicles had been pushed together by rushing water in several areas.
Saddle Creek is a river #omaha https://t.co/HPVYN1De5u— 🎉 Aunt Jen 🎉 (@JenJoy) August 8, 2021
Some downtown streets remained closed Sunday morning because of debris, including 14th and 13th Streets from Jones to Leavenworth Streets. No major injuries were reported.
The Omaha Police Department warned motorists to be careful Sunday because of damage from the storm.
"Please use caution while traveling in various areas of Omaha," the Omaha Police Department said on Twitter. "There are reports of manhole covers missing, debris in the roadways, as well as flooding/standing water."
Though the severe weather and heaviest rain has ended, please use caution while traveling in various areas of #Omaha. There are reports of manhole covers missing, debris in the roadways, as well as flooding/standing water. #UseCaution https://t.co/DHBzq4t7l9— Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) August 8, 2021
A flood warning continues for Wahoo Creek at Ithaca in Saunders County, Petersen said. Moderate flooding is forecast as the creek is expected to roll out of its banks by 1 p.m.
"The thing about these storms is they produced very efficient rainfall," Petersen said. "We were averaging, in some areas, 2 to 4 inches an hour. The storm drains in an urban area just couldn't keep up with the rains fast enough."
The chances for rain Sunday were very low, Petersen said. Eastern Nebraska can expect a mostly sunny day with a high of 90 degrees.
"It will be pretty humid and sticky," he said. "The heat index will be around 100."
