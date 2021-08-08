Fast, heavy rains cause street flooding, property damage in Omaha

Heavy rains in a short span of time caused street flooding in eastern Nebraska on Saturday night, especially in downtown Omaha.

"Most of the heaviest stuff fell over a pretty short period," said meteorologist Dirk Petersen of the National Weather Service in Valley. "The storms hit the western edge of Omaha about 8:40 (p.m.), and then they kept coming one after another. From 9 p.m. to 10:30 (p.m.) is when (the rain) really hit downtown Omaha."

Petersen said the heaviest rain, 5.10 inches, fell about 75 miles west of Omaha near David City in Butler County. The Millard Airport reported 2.39 inches of rain and Eppley Airfield recorded 2.02. Other significant rainfall occurred in Wahoo, 1.65 inches, and Plattsmouth, 1.67.

The Omaha Public Power District said that nearly 16,000 customers were without power Saturday night because of lightning strikes and downed tree limbs. About 2,300 customers remained without power at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Dozens of motorists were caught in street flooding in Omaha. By Sunday morning, a World-Herald photographer said it was possible to see how parked vehicles had been pushed together by rushing water in several areas.