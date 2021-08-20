 Skip to main content
Fast-moving storms could bring lightning, strong wind gusts to Omaha tonight
Early morning sun illuminates a sunflower as dark storm clouds approach Omaha from the west on Friday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Parts Omaha are covered by debris after overnight flooding

A line of storms is expected to reach the Omaha area between 7 and 8 p.m. Friday.

The system could bring lightning, hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph, but chances are slim that the storm will produce flash flooding like that seen two weeks ago.

A succession of storms that hit the Omaha area Aug. 7 brought torrential rainfall that flooded basements and stranded motorists

"This system (is) going to be moving a lot faster than last time," said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Valley. "We're hoping that everyone gets a taste of rain and it moves on without piling up quite like last time."

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday. 

People who are outdoors should shelter before the storm reaches them to avoid lightning, Nicolaisen suggested.

"The lightning catches people off guard with how soon it arrives ahead of the storm," he said.  

Storms should be out of the Omaha area between 9 and 10 p.m., giving way to a clear, mild night. 

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

