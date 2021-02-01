Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
