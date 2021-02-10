 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -4.19. A -4-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

