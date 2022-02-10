This evening in Omaha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
