Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low around -5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -8.76. -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.