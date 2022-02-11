 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha



This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

