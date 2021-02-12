Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Occasional snow showers. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3.29. -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.