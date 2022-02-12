Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 14F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.