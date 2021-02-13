Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low -6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -15.56. A -15-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.