This evening in Omaha: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low -6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -15.56. A -15-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
