For the drive home in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Lack of snow cover in the Omaha metro has contributed to this winter's widely fluctuating temperatures.
