Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mostly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low -14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.81. A -18-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
You'll need to take precautions to protect your pets and yourself from the expected brutal cold.
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years.