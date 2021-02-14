Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mostly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low -14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.81. A -18-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.