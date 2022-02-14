Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Lack of snow cover in the Omaha metro has contributed to this winter's widely fluctuating temperatures.
