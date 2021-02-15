Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Record low temperatures expected. Low around -20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -8.4. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.