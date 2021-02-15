This evening's outlook for Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Record low temperatures expected. Low around -20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -8.4. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The Omaha Public Power District and the Nebraska Public Power District issued urgent conservation requests as bitter cold across the Plains has ramped up demand for electricity.
