 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mainly cloudy. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert