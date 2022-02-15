Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mainly cloudy. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.