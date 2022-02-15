Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mainly cloudy. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures…
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …