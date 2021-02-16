Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Considerable cloudiness. Low near -5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 5.24. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The Omaha Public Power District and the Nebraska Public Power District issued urgent conservation requests as bitter cold across the Plains has ramped up demand for electricity.
