Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Considerable cloudiness. Low near -5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 5.24. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

