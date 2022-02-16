 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

