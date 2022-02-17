This evening in Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
