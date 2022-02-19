Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
A year ago this week, Nebraska was in the midst of its first known rolling blackouts due to severe cold in the central U.S.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 16-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 …
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Omaha's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with …
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…