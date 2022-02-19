 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

