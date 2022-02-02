Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.