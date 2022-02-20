 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

