This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy and windy early. Snow showers developing late. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . -2 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A year ago this week, Nebraska was in the midst of its first known rolling blackouts due to severe cold in the central U.S.
For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Monday. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 16-degree low is forecaste…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild tempera…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. …
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.