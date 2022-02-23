 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . A 1-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

