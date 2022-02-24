 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert