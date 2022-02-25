Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
