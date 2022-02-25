 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

