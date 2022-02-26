 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

