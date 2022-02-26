Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winds gusted in excess of 30 mph throughout the day Tuesday in Omaha, but by Wednesday afternoon winds should die down noticeably.
For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Monday. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 2-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. 4 degrees is today's l…
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Expect per…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 0F. Winds N…