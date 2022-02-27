This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Nebraska sustained at least $6.79 million in damage to public infrastructure in December's storms, the state's congressional delegation said in a request for federal aid.