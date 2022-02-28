 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

