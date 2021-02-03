 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Omaha: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Thursday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert