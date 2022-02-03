 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 4F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

