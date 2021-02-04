 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.98. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

