Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 10F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.