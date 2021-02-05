 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 4.04. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

