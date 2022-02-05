 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert