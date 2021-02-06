 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -8.02. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

