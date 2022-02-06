 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

