Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 2F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -9.05. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Monday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.