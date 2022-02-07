 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

