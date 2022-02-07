This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Overcast. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 4-degree low is forecasted…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Omaha folks should s…