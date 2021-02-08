Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -1.19. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.