 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Omaha: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -1.19. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert