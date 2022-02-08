Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.