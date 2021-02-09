This evening in Omaha: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 1.39. 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
