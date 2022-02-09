This evening's outlook for Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
