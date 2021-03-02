February's temper tantrum: Bitter end to winter part of worrisome trend in Nebraska

The worst of the cold weather occurred Feb. 6-17. For that period in February, only one year since 1871 has been colder, according to Omaha data analyzed by National Weather Service meteorologists Scott Dergan and Katie Gross. That was the off-the-charts cold February of 1936, they said.

During that period last month, Omaha’s temperature dropped below zero every night and stayed in single digits most days. The metro area went more than 67 hours at or below zero. (Omaha has gotten much colder during other periods in winter. In late December 1983, Omaha went 203 hours straight at or below zero.)

The overnight low of 23 below zero on Feb. 16 was the 11th-lowest temperature ever recorded in the city and the coldest it has been in 25 years. The last time it was colder was 32 years ago. But, as cold as the month was, it set only three daily records for Omaha and no monthly or all-time records. Only one of the records was for a low daytime temperature — when the temperature peaked at 3 below on Feb. 15.

Still, the bitterly cold weather led to school cancellations, dead car batteries, increased worries about ice jam flooding and furnaces across the region struggling to keep up.