February's temper tantrum: Bitter end to winter part of worrisome trend in Nebraska

The month of February, it seems, is developing a nasty habit of throwing a wintry temper tantrum.
Three out of the past four years, February has taken a brutal turn and with sometimes devastating consequences.
It reflects a trend in Nebraska that emerged in the 1990s as a number of unusually cold Februarys began pulling down the state’s average winter temperatures, said Martha Shulski, Nebraska state climatologist. Winter is still warming over the long haul in Nebraska, but the recent decades have put a damper on the pace of the season’s warming, she said.
This year’s February cold was particularly extreme, and Arctic air dropped as far south as Mexico, leading to rolling blackouts in states like Nebraska and destructive power outages in Texas.
In 2019, an unusually cold, snowy February set the stage for the catastrophic flooding in March in Nebraska, Iowa and northward.
In 2018, Chadron had its coldest February to date, and North Platte its eighth snowiest.
If the trend toward harsh weather in February continues, and Shulski said she expects it to, it heightens the risk of flooding and killing freezes because it is occurring so close to the spring warmup. It also adds misery and the risk of mortality to the calving season in ranch country.
(Other winter months aren’t trending as cold and that was the case this year. December and January were noticeably warmer than average in Omaha. Overall, though, December-February tied with 2018-19 for snowiest on record in Omaha.)
Climate scientists don’t agree on what, if any, role global warming might be playing in a harsh end to winter. Arctic outbreaks of this year’s severity occur naturally but are fairly uncommon.
This much is certain: The mechanism that pushes Arctic air southward occurs when unusually warm air shoves its way into the Arctic. And with climate change, the Arctic is warming at two to three times the rate of the rest of the planet.
Jennifer Francis, a senior climate scientist at Massachusetts-based Woodwell Climate Research Center, draws a connection between warming in the Arctic and cold outbreaks in the eastern two-thirds of the lower 48 states. But she says the science is tricky.
She believes the combined effect of global warming and a natural, cyclical swing toward higher-than-usual northern Pacific Ocean temperatures have been playing a role in Arctic outbreaks since 2014.
“The atmosphere is a very noisy, chaotic beast,” Francis said. “So it’s always difficult to determine whether a particular pattern or event was purely a fluke of natural variability or whether human-caused climate change played a role.”
There’s a seasonal component to these outbreaks of Arctic air, according to Shulski and John Pollack, a retired meteorologist with the National Weather Service. They tend to occur in late winter (late January into February) when there’s more likely to be warm air in the Arctic. That’s what is pushing down February temperatures in Nebraska, Shulski said.
Pollack and Shulski said last month’s cold was extraordinary for its severity, breadth and duration. State and national rankings aren’t yet available, but Shulski calculated that this February will likely be among Nebraska’s top five coldest and may end up beating out 2019 for its spot in the ranking.
While statewide figures aren’t yet available, city data is. Omaha rankings by the National Weather Service show:
Last month was Omaha’s sixth-coldest and ninth-snowiest February. Temperature records date to 1871, and snow records date to 1885.
The worst of the cold weather occurred Feb. 6-17. For that period in February, only one year since 1871 has been colder, according to Omaha data analyzed by National Weather Service meteorologists Scott Dergan and Katie Gross. That was the off-the-charts cold February of 1936, they said.
During that period last month, Omaha’s temperature dropped below zero every night and stayed in single digits most days. The metro area went more than 67 hours at or below zero. (Omaha has gotten much colder during other periods in winter. In late December 1983, Omaha went 203 hours straight at or below zero.)
The overnight low of 23 below zero on Feb. 16 was the 11th-lowest temperature ever recorded in the city and the coldest it has been in 25 years. The last time it was colder was 32 years ago. But, as cold as the month was, it set only three daily records for Omaha and no monthly or all-time records. Only one of the records was for a low daytime temperature — when the temperature peaked at 3 below on Feb. 15.
Still, the bitterly cold weather led to school cancellations, dead car batteries, increased worries about ice jam flooding and furnaces across the region struggling to keep up.
At Getzschman Heating of Omaha, workers are still restocking after parts flew off the shelves in mid-February. Scott Getzschman said crews worked overtime throughout the cold stretch to repair furnaces.
“Most everybody was working a minimum of 50 to 60 hours a week, and we had a few that were working 70 to 80 hours,” he said. “It was more severe than anything I remember, and I’ve been doing this the last 42 years.”