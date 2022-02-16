February's warmth a welcome change from 2021's cold and rolling blackouts

A year ago this week, people hustling outside were triple-wrapped in scarves, gloves and hats as a polar vortex sent temperatures plunging below zero and led to Nebraska's first known wintertime rolling blackouts.

Omaha's temperature on Tuesday peaked at 61 degrees. A year earlier, the high in Omaha on Feb. 15 was minus 3. The low that day set a daily record with a reading of minus 19 .

In addition, Omaha had 9 inches of snow on the ground at this time last year.

This month, the Omaha area is in the midst of a snow drought, as not even a trace has fallen since mid-January.

The wild swing from February 2021 to February 2022 is a reminder of how extreme variations in weather can be in an area lacking large bodies of water that can moderate temperatures.

A year ago, the month ranked as Nebraska's sixth-coldest February and Omaha's ninth-snowiest, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information and the National Weather Service. Schools closed, batteries froze and furnaces and furnace repair companies went into overdrive.

This year, the region is in the midst of an exceptionally warm and dry winter. November through January has averaged in the top 10 for warmest and driest on record in Nebraska.

That trend is continuing into February, said Martha Shulski, Nebraska's state climatologist.

Temperatures in the eastern two-thirds of Nebraska are running 2 to 5 degrees above average, Shulski said. Precipitation for the month ranges anywhere from 2%, where virtually no precipitation has fallen, to 75% of normal.

Last year, the worst of the cold occurred from Feb. 15 to 17. On Feb. 16, 2021, Omaha set another record low of minus 23 . That compares to Wednesday's expected low of 25 degrees.

In mid-February 2021, the state was in the midst of rolling blackouts. A total of 80,596 Omaha Public Power District customers were among the Nebraskans without power for one to two hours at some point from Feb. 15-17.

Shulski said the outlook for the last two weeks of the month suggests a slight chance for above-average precipitation. In the near term, this winter's temperature roller-coaster continues. Thursday's high is likely to be in the 20s, while the low is expected to be in the teens. After that, weekend highs return to the 50s into the low 60s.

The average high this time of year in Omaha is about 40 degrees, while the average low is about 20 degrees.

The lesson that Shulski takes from this winter is that climate change is changing the severe weather season. This winter brought a record tornado outbreak to Nebraska and Iowa in December, followed by warm, dry weather that has increased the risk of brush fires.

"Because seasons are getting warmer," Sluski said, "even winter can bring severe weather, enhanced fire danger ... (and) worsening of drought conditions."

