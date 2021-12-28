First snowstorm of the season could ring in new year

Bitterly cold weather and blowing snow are likely to welcome in the new year in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa on Friday night.
The only question for forecasters is whether this area will be in the bull's-eye for the region's first major snowstorm.
Becky Kern, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said now's the time to dig out the snow shovel, gas up the snow blower and otherwise prepare.
"The cold is coming," she said. "The uncertainty is how much snow and where."
Anyone with travel plans this weekend would be wise to watch the forecast, she said.
"The odds are leaning toward significant snow in parts of our area," she said.
Certainty in terms of snowfall was made more difficult Tuesday evening by the fact that a key piece of the system was still out in the Pacific Ocean. Once that system makes landfall and crosses the Rockies, forecasters will have a clearer idea of where the heaviest snow will fall.
Snow could begin falling in the Omaha metro Friday evening and continue through the night into Saturday.
Northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph along with dropping temperatures could generate wind chills of 15 to 25 degrees below zero Saturday and Sunday mornings in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
At midnight Friday, as revelers welcome in the New Year, it's possible that anyone stepping outside will encounter howling winds, snow and below-zero wind chills.
On New Year's Day, the temperature could struggle to climb above 10 degrees. With strong winds forecast all day, the wind chill is expected to remain below zero the entire day.